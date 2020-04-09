CLOSE
Drake’s New Home Takes Luxury To Another Level

After purchasing the plot in 2015 for chump change totaling almost $7 million, he tore everything down to create a mansion comparable to something you might imagine Michael Jackson owning: gluttonously lush.

According to Architectural Digest, the magazine that he has given the exclusive rights to premier his home (which he calls The Embassy) to the world, materials included throughout the mansion are real bronze (not the brass you see might see at Rent-A-Center), real black granite, Macassar ebony and brown agate.”It’s overwhelming high luxury,” Drake told Architectural Digest. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”

Drake’s home is a 50,000-square-foot property. Some of the most stunning aspects of the mansion are his 3,200-square-foot master bedroom complete with a one-ton bed and two-story closet, a 4,000 pound tub made out of one single slab of black marble, and an NBA replicated basketball court (featuring his brand’s owl logo in the center circle).

CHeck out videos HERE

 

 

