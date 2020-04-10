CLOSE
Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex Chris Sails Arrested

 

It has been reported that Queen Naija’s ex, Chris Sails was arrested Thursday on aggravated assault charges. Chris is the father of Queen Naija’s first child, CJ so when a message on her IG story was posted then soon deleted saying “Whoever has my son contact me now…. I cannot locate my son!” there was an immediate concern!

This isn’t the first time Mr. Sails has been arrested and his previous relationship with Queen Naija wasn’t lovey-dovey like her current one with Clarence. Details about the arrest are still being revealed but so far we know his bail has been set to $15,000. We will keep Queen Naija, her son and others involved in our prayer as the story develops.

 

The "Medicine" singer/songwriter looks happier than ever.

 

 

 

