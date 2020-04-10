CLOSE
Usher, Jon, & Luda Did It Again With Newest Single “SexBeat” [VIDEO]

After a little R&B beef with The Weeknd, not only did Usher kick off #TheClimaxChallenge, he dropped a new single with fans’ favorite trio of Usher, Lil’ Jon and Ludacris.

The song dropped at midnight (April 10) while everyone had their attention on him after he was accused of stealing The Weeknd’s style on his 2012 single, “Climax”.

Since the 2004 songs “Lovers & Friends” and “Yeah!”, fans have anticipated another collab from the legends and even mentioned it on a recent Instagram live battle with Lil’ Jon versus T-Pain.

After previewing the song on Thursday night via Instagram live, “SexBeat” is now available on all streaming platforms.

