Thirst Trap Enthusiast Draya Michele Stunts In Her Own Bikini Line

The curvy social media star showed off new pieces from her Mint Swim swimsuit line with eye-pleasing results.

'PUMA x Balmain- created with Cara Delevingne' LA Launch Event

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Draya Michele is apparently aware of her ability to get tongues wagging, and she once again dropped a pair of thirst traps to her millions of followers. This time, however, the trap setting this time has a purpose as the curvy social media star showed off two new swimsuits from her brand.

The 35-year-old mother of two and ex-girlfriend of NFL player Orlando Scandrick has become one of Instagram must-follow accounts due to her dazzling body and attention to all things glamorous. With her Mint Swim brand, started in 2011, Draya shown off her wares in times past and it looks like she’s mounting a bit of a comeback on the fashion scene.

With the weather warming, although it isn’t known when we’ll ever get to a beach again, Draya’s teeny-weenie bikini sets are certainly worth a gander.

Check out Draya Michele thirst trapping in her Mint Swim wares below. Check out the website here.

Photo: Getty

Thirst Trap Enthusiast Draya Michele Stunts In Her Own Bikini Line  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

