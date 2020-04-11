CLOSE
Rihanna & Jack Dorsey Donate $4.2 Million To Help Domestic Abuse Victims Affected By Coronavirus

The Barbadian philanthropist and the billionaire Twitter CEO join forces.
(AllHipHop News) Rihanna is one of the celebrities leading the way in assisting less-fortunate people during the current coronavirus pandemic. The musician/businesswoman’s Clara Lionel Foundation continues to contribute funds to combat the medical, financial, and social concerns caused by COVID-19.

Previously, the Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to charities to fight coronavirus relief efforts in America, Malawi, Barbados, and other nations. Then Rihanna collaborated with Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation to offer $2 million in support of undocumented workers, healthcare workers, first responders, and vulnerable communities in Los Angeles and New York City.

Rihanna & Jack Dorsey Donate $4.2 Million To Help Domestic Abuse Victims Affected By Coronavirus  was originally published on wiznation.com

Close