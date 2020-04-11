Will Toni Braxton and Birdman Still get Married?

Toni Braxton and Birdman announced their engagement in 2018. They were suppose to get married at the end the year but things didn’t work out. In 2019, they had new plans to get married but we noticed trouble in paradise when Birdman posted and deleted “it’s Over” in his Instagram post. He also removed all her pictures from his Instagram. Looks like they have reconciled.

Toni called into Rick and Sasha Radio Show, on Thursday (April 9th) where she revealed that she and Birdman are still planning to have a wedding.

Listen to the conversation below:

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: