COTA Will Require Riders To Wear Masks To Ride Transit Vehicles

The new requirement comes from the CDC’s recommendation for commuters during the pandemic.

You gonna have to wear a mask if you want to catch a ride with COTA.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority announced Saturday that starting Wednesday, April 15, customers will be required to wear masks covering their face on all transit vehicles. The mask MUST cover your nose and mouth. They can be medical, homemade, scarves or bandanas.

The agency’s requirement comes from the Center For Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health.

“We are determined to take every step we can in order to protect the health of our operators and those customers using COTA for essential travel,” said Joanna M. Pinkerton, COTA president and CEO, in a press release. “If customers must travel, we ask that they practice social distancing to protect themselves, other customers and operators, who are dedicated to providing essential service during this crucial time.”

If you want more information is directed to visit COTA.com or call the Customer Information Center (614-228-1776).

