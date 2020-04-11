The new requirement comes from the CDC’s recommendation for commuters during the pandemic.
You gonna have to wear a mask if you want to catch a ride with COTA.
The Central Ohio Transit Authority announced Saturday that starting Wednesday, April 15, customers will be required to wear masks covering their face on all transit vehicles. The mask MUST cover your nose and mouth. They can be medical, homemade, scarves or bandanas.
The agency’s requirement comes from the Center For Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health.
“We are determined to take every step we can in order to protect the health of our operators and those customers using COTA for essential travel,” said Joanna M. Pinkerton, COTA president and CEO, in a press release. “If customers must travel, we ask that they practice social distancing to protect themselves, other customers and operators, who are dedicated to providing essential service during this crucial time.”
If you want more information is directed to visit COTA.com or call the Customer Information Center (614-228-1776).
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
1. Noel. BSource:viaInstagram 1 of 10
2. Samaria Leah2 of 10
3. Damn Air Fresh3 of 10
4. Wrapped by Nellz4 of 10
5. House Of Nambili5 of 10
6. CR CLOTHING Co.6 of 10
7. Aloha Glamour7 of 10
8. CAAB Customs8 of 10
9. Printed Pattern People9 of 10
10. Thread By Denise10 of 10
Source: 10TV
COTA Will Require Riders To Wear Masks To Ride Transit Vehicles was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com