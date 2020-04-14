Diddy Says He Stopped Lizzo’s Dance-A-Thon Twerking Because Of Song’s Lyrics

Diddy caught an adequate amount of flack online after he shut down Lizzo twerking during his fundraising Instagram Live dance party. Fans assumed Diddy’s request was based on fat-shaming, but Diddy explained it was because of the Cuz I Love You singer’s music bawdy music choice.

On Sunday (April 12), the former Puff Daddy hosted a dance-a-thon via IG Live to raise money for frontline healthcare workers combating the coronavirus spread across the nation. With celebrities chiming in like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Draya Michele, and others, the effort has thus far raised nearly $4 million.

What seemingly got fans hot at the Bad Boy mogul was the fact he cut Lizzo off mid-twerk as she danced to Moneybagg Yo’s “1 2 3” track, which features lyrics such as, “She a bad b*tch, eat the p*ssy like a spinach/She’ll suck d*ck on the way to the dentist” and other related themes.

Hopping back on IG Live, Diddy explained that he stopped Lizzo from dropping it low because of the song’s lyrics.

“It was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand,” Diddy said after calling Lizzo “one of the best twerkers in the world” and that twerking is “allowed to twerk on Easter.”

Diddy continued showering Lizzo with love and praise, but not before blasting the sideline chatter by urging those observers to stop looking for the negative.

To learn more about Diddy’s fundraising dance party in conjunction with Direct Releif, head over to the Team Love website for more information and how you can donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Check out Diddy explaining the situation in this clip courtesy of The Shade Room below.

