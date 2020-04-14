CLOSE
Here’s some great news in uncertain times. Reports say that 91% of people that have asked for a break in payments on their credit cards have been approved!

According to PRWire.com, a new survey by LendingTree.com found almost all financial institutions are offering breaks on credit card and mortgage payments right now.  And over 90% of people who’ve asked for help have gotten it. 91% of people who’ve asked for a break on credit card payments have been approved.  Including 67% who said they got a break on ALL their cards.

 

And 91% of homeowners who asked to pause their mortgage payments have also had success. The survey found young people are even more likely to get a “yes” right now.  But not everyone realizes it’s something they can request. 18% of people who hadn’t asked for help said they didn’t realize it was an option.  And women were twice as likely as men to say they haven’t asked for help yet.

 

For more information, click here.

91% of People of Requested Credit Card Breaks Approved  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

