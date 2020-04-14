CLOSE
Awww Man! We’re gonna miss Trina, Rashaan, Quad, and Syleena gracing our television screens daily. Sister Circle has been canceled after three seasons.

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening

Source: Getty Images / We TV

According to the NYDailynews, Tegna Inc., which produced the daily chatfest aimed at black women, confirmed the cancellation in a statement noting that “while there are many loyal fans of the show, the show has not grown its audience enough to continue.”  It added: “Our four talented, engaging hosts had an uplifting and positive impact on daytime viewers and we are so proud of the team and what ‘Sister Circle’ has accomplished in its almost three-year run.”

Former singer turned reality star Trina Braxton replaced Dancie during “Sister Circle’s” second season. The last episode of the TV One show will air on April 24th.

 

Sister Circle Canceled!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

