Ciara & Russell Wilson Are Expecting A Baby Boy! [VIDEO]

Ciara and Russell Wilson announced they were growing their family earlier this year while on vacation.

Since coronavirus has everything on hold, they took to Instagram to have a quarantine-style gender reveal.  Ciara asked the family if they expected a boy or girl, and Russell made the comment that she already knew what he wanted, which we can imply to be a boy.

Congratulations to the couple on their new baby boy, watch their video below.

[caption id="attachment_119553" align="alignnone" width="742"] Source: Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] Two years ago, Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara welcomed their baby girl, Sienna. With her beautiful smile and personality we can’t help but to fall in love with her!

