CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Rocking White Linen, Ciara & Russell Reveal They Are Having A Boy!

We couldn't be happier for the Wilson family!

When Ciara announced her third pregnancy back in January, we were over the moon for her and hubby Russell Wilson!

This morning, we got that same warm feeling when the couple, along with her two kids, 5-year-old Future Jr. and 2-year-old Sienna, announced the gender of baby #3.

“Gender Reveal!! What’s it going to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ‪💃🏽❤🍼,” she wrote in a caption.

Obviviously Future Jr. wanted a boy, while we think Sienna whispered “a girl,” and Ciara was clear: Whatever God has for us.” Well, clearly, the big man upstairs wanted for them to have a boy too because that’s what the blue confetti revealed!

Take a look at how happy everyone is, plus peep Ciara dancing.

Pure joy right here, y’ all.

 

We’re pretty confident given how much Future and Sienna love each other, they are going to be the best big brother and sister in history!

 

Be clear, Ciara isn’t letting her pregnancy stop her from showing off her dance moves either. Sis’ footwork hasn’t lost a beat!

View this post on Instagram

@ChampagnePapi @Toosie

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

As Elle pointed out, Ciara has

RELATED NEWS:

Ciara Shows Off Her Braiding Skills On Sienna & Future Jr’s Hair

#MambaForever: Beyoncé, Ciara, & Others Honor Kobe &amp; Gianna Bryant With Touching Nail Art

Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o, City Girls & Ester Dean Team Up On ‘Melanin

Ciara Maternity Style

Ciara's Best Maternity Style

19 photos Launch gallery

Ciara's Best Maternity Style

Continue reading Ciara’s Best Maternity Style

Ciara's Best Maternity Style

[caption id="attachment_3071737" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Allen Berezovsky/Venturelli/Jon Kopaloff/C Flanigan/Karwai Tang / Getty[/caption] Ciara is pregnant with baby #3. The Body Party singer and hubby Russell Wilson announced they're expecting their second child together from the beach in Turks and Caicos. https://www.instagram.com/p/B78fvv7Hkp0/ If you scroll back on Ciara's social media, she seemed to hint at her pregnancy using the hashtag #3, which is also Wilson's jersey number. She posted this, https://www.instagram.com/p/B7PGid7nyCV/ And this boomerang of her flashing her belly in Russell's jersey was a hint too. https://www.instagram.com/p/B6_W1IInCy2/ Ciara gave birth to her second child, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017 and showed us how to slay with a baby bump. Here's a look at her best maternity style now and in the past, below:

Rocking White Linen, Ciara & Russell Reveal They Are Having A Boy!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 days ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close