We Need Every Piece In Shahd Batal’s Style Edit With ASOS

Prints, spring colors and bold designs -- we're here for it.

Shahd Batal Style Edit

Source: ASOS / ASOS

YouTube sensation and social media influencer Shahd Batal is widely respected for her flawless beauty routines and modest style wear. Back in 2016, Batal launched her career into digital fame by posting style, beauty and fashion tutorials for the modest woman. It was only three years ago when Shahd made the decision to wear her hijab and she proudly documents her life as a young Sudanese-American woman. Today, she has collaborated with ASOS to create a style edit for the everyday modest girl at affordable prices exclusively available on their website.

Shahd Batal Style Edit

Source: ASOS / ASOS

The 23-year-old influencer’s edit emulates her day-to-day personal style including throwback 80s-style denim boiler suits to sleek satin dresses to dress up or down on the day of your choosing. The self-proclaimed “queen of sweatpants” has even graciously included a staple pair with oversized tailoring for our everyday wear needs. I’ll take two pairs, please!

Shahd Batal Style Edit

Source: ASOS / ASOS

These bold pops of color and floral patterns are essential for any spring and summertime wardrobe – whether we have a summertime or not, we’ll still look cute for the living room or the lituations! As a gift, Batal has included her top face and body product picks into her handpicked edit so that we, too, can achieve her signature soft glam look. How kind of her? Make sure to head to ASOS.com today to grab your pastel tailored blazers and color blocked tracksuits before they sell out because I’ve already got my eye on a few items the minute this stimulus check hits!

We Need Every Piece In Shahd Batal’s Style Edit With ASOS  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

