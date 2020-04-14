CLOSE
50 Cent Says Gayle King Stepped To Him On Behalf Of Oprah

How to troll for the bag.

ABC's "For Life" - Season One

Source: Giovanni Rufino / Getty

If you want a master class in getting free publicity than 50 Cent is the only guru you need. It seems he is giving a lot of game in his forthcoming book.

As spotted on Page Six Fofty has a new written work in the pipeline that intends to advance your approach to winning in the boardroom and in life. According to the G-Unit mogul he had an interesting interaction with one of his biggest bulls-eyes. In a snippet from Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter he details the time Gayle King stepped to him over his never ending criticism of her best friend Oprah Winfrey. At a Bette Midler Foundation event she reported asked him “Why you talking sh*t about my girl?”.

While the masses thought he was just getting his troll on (he named his dog Oprah) he explained to the broadcast journalist that he has an end goal with every move he makes. “Listen, I’d love to be Oprah’s friend,” he replied to Gayle. “But if we can’t be friends, could we at least be enemies?”

But fast forward to 2012 50 and Winfrey reported settled their differences in person during an installment of Oprah’s Next Chapter. He went to reveal the game plan in baiting the media maven. “Before meeting me, they had bought into the 50 Cent persona … Someone who got into beefs and drama because he just couldn’t help himself,” he wrote. “But when I said, ‘At least let me be an enemy,’ they understood that when I got into a beef, it was never driven by emotion. Instead, I was moving off of strategy.”

Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter will be available for purchase April 28.

 

50 Cent Says Gayle King Stepped To Him On Behalf Of Oprah  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

