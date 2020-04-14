CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Forever President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden For President [Video]

You knew it was inevitable, but it's still right on time.

US-POLITICS-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-BIDEN-OBAMA

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

This should be a surprise. Today (Jan. 14), former United States President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden to be the 46th President of the United States.

Obama co-signed his former running mate and Vice President in a video that was reportedly recorded on Monday and shared on social media today.

“There’s aren’t normal times,” says Obama at the start of the 12-minute clip full of empathy, knowledge and facts.

He added, “Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made. And he became a close friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now.

Obama’s endorsement comes a day after Bernie Sanders also endorsed Joe Biden, and after what may be Donald Trump’s craziest press conference to date.

The 44th President’s endorsement gave props to the talented field of Democratic candidates that was whittled down to Biden, and obvious nod to unifying the party to defeat Trump in November.

This story is developing. 

Forever President Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden For President [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 days ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close