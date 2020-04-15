CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Local Food Bank Helps Out Cincy Neighbors

25383229

Source: David Leahy Ltd / Getty

The current state of America is finding local Cincy residents searching for resources. One local food bank is filling in the gap for citizens by becoming a one-stop shop. A variety of resources all in one place seems to be just what the city needs, as many more families are looking for ways to provide food for their families and financial stimulus to cover bills and living expenses.

ACCORDING TO LOCAL 12, local food banks have been skyrocketing.

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Freestore Foodbank is used to helping out in times of need, but the pandemic has led to an exponential increase in clients. They’ve given out six months of food in just one month and now they’re hoping the community thinks of their neighbors.

“Our food distribution that we had last Thursday in Norwood, we said that 75% of the families that came through were brand new,” said Kurt Reiber, CEO and president of the Freestore Foodbank.

READ MORE HERE. 

 

Local Food Bank Helps Out Cincy Neighbors  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 days ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close