Lifetime Releases The Trailer For The Salt-N-Pepa Biopic and We’re Impressed!

Fresh off of the success of their Clark Sisters biopic, Lifetime is getting ready to chronicle the life and times of another famous female group: Salt-N-Pepa.

We’ve been writing about the upcoming biopic for months but now there is a trailer. It first aired during the Clark Sisters biopic.

As we reported earlier, the cast includes G.G. Townson as Cheryl “Salt” James and Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton. Monique Paul will play the group’s DJ, Deidra Roper aka DJ Spinderella, with whom the two rappers are currently estranged.

Jermel Howard will join the cast to play fellow rapper and Pepa’s ex-husband and father of her child, Treach.

Cleveland Berto will play music producer Hurby Azor.

The three-hour “movie event” will follow the group’s rise to stardom while they navigated issues of sexism and maintaining a friendship.

The official description from Lifetime reads as follows.

“The miniseries Salt-N-Pepa follows the story of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a song for their friend Hurby Azor. Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact in hip hop by being one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and experienced ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy, paving the way for all female rappers to follow. The miniseries will also feature their greatest hits like Let’s Talk About Sex, What a Man, Shoop and Push It, among others.”

The project was produced by Sony Pictures Television and was directed by Mario Van Peebles. Abdul Williams, who wrote the screenplay for both the New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story, also writes for this project.

And thankfully, the group members are involved in the production.

Cheryl James and Sandra Denton are executives producing along with Shakim Compere, Queen Latifah. The co-executive produced by James “Jimmy” Maynes and Hurby Azor.

You can watch the trailer below.

We can’t lie, this looks good.

