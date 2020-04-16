All Hail the Queen! Queen Latifah was on a recent episode of Red Table Talk with her Girls Trip co-stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall. They were discussing their celebrity crushes and Queen Latifah revealed that her celebrity crush is Brazilian model Adriana Lima!
Queen Latifah said, “I like the girl. She’s a Brazilian model. That’s my crush. She’s um hm hm. She got fire. Of course, Tiffany Haddish chimed in,“Well if we’re talking about females, then I’m into Meryl Streep.” “I like , No. 27 for the New York Yankees. Jada’s crush is Governor Cuomo. Jada said, ” I don’t miss a press conference.” Regina Hall revealed that her celebrity crush is Will Smith! These girls are hilarious! We can’t wait for another Girls Trip movie to come out!
Happy 50th Birthday, Queen Latifah! Here’s Her Style Evolution
1. QUEEN LATIFAH IN NEW YORK CITY, 1989Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. QUEEN LATIFAH ON THE SET OF "FLY GIRL", 1991Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. QUEENS LATIFAH DURING A PERFORMANCE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, 1992Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE 72ND ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE BEAUTY SHOP WORLD PREMIERE, 2005Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE BET AWARDS, 2010Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE 69TH ANNUAL GOLDEN AWARDS, 2012Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE 82ND ACADEMY AWARDS, 2010Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. QUEEN LATIFAH AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
Queen Latifah Reveals Her Celebrity Crush Is??? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com