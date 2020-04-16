CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Ohio Will Reopen, From Governor Mike DeWine

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

The economy is down, and dropping day by day with jobs being closed, schools and daycares closed.How will we get Ohio back to normal, or at least get Ohios economy up on its feet.

Well according to Governor Mike DeWine he is looking to reopen Ohio, but one thing at a time.

Honestly Ohioans may not agree with this solution right away, knowing the coronavirus is still out there and still very much Real. Dr. Amy Acton has said face mask will be the new way to go.

So one day at a time, one step at a time. I am sure this will include all jobs that are next to essential. How can you wear a mask and eat out at a restaurant or take a drink at the bar with your mask on.

Well we have to give it one day at a time. As for now Ohio is under a Stay At Home order until May 1.

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Show

12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals

Continue reading 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals

12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals

It's not a stretch to say that Teyana Taylor may have the best body in Hollywood.  And the crazy thing is the girl says that she doesn't work out!  As we sit here snackin on cookies check out the 12 sickest pics of Teyana Taylor that will keep you in the gym!  Now put down the damn cookies

Ohio Will Reopen, From Governor Mike DeWine  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 week ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close