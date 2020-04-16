The economy is down, and dropping day by day with jobs being closed, schools and daycares closed.How will we get Ohio back to normal, or at least get Ohios economy up on its feet.
Well according to Governor Mike DeWine he is looking to reopen Ohio, but one thing at a time.
Honestly Ohioans may not agree with this solution right away, knowing the coronavirus is still out there and still very much Real. Dr. Amy Acton has said face mask will be the new way to go.
So one day at a time, one step at a time. I am sure this will include all jobs that are next to essential. How can you wear a mask and eat out at a restaurant or take a drink at the bar with your mask on.
Well we have to give it one day at a time. As for now Ohio is under a Stay At Home order until May 1.
12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals
12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals
1. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals1 of 12
2. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals2 of 12
3. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals3 of 12
4. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals4 of 12
5. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals5 of 12
6. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals6 of 12
7. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals7 of 12
8. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals8 of 12
9. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals9 of 12
10. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals10 of 12
11. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals11 of 12
12. 12 Sick Pics of Teyana Taylor That Will Keep You in the Gym #bodygoals12 of 12
Ohio Will Reopen, From Governor Mike DeWine was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com