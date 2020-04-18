CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Beer Company Gives Beer Stimulus to Couples That Miss Wedding Date Due to COVID19

Beer Cooler

Source: Captainflash / Getty

There is literally endless reason to need a drink these days, and Busch beer company is offering to foot the bill for couples who missed their wedding dates due to COVID-19. Hit your beer-drinking lovebird friends up and tell them to check this one out!

Via WLWT

WASHINGTON (SBG) – Has your wedding been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic?

If so, Busch Beer wants to give you the gift of a lifetime — free beer for an entire year!

Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR.

Source

Beer Company Gives Beer Stimulus to Couples That Miss Wedding Date Due to COVID19  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 14 hours ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 week ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Photos
Close