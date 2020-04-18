CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Mason City Schools Says May Reopening Is Unlikely

Art teacher works with preteen student

Source: asiseeit / Getty

Governor Dewine announced a slow reopening of the state, and parents all across the city are wondering what is next for education. Mason City Schools sent home a video to parents and students giving an update on what to expect in the coming days as they follow guidelines set out by Dewine.

Via WLWT

MASON, Ohio —

Leaders at Mason City Schools provided staff, families and students with updates regarding when its schools will reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials said Friday that buildings will “most likely not reopen in May,” but said when schools do reopen, they have a plan to do so safely.

Superintendent Jonathan Cooper sent out a video message Friday.

“First and foremost, we miss you,” he said. “The remote learning experience, as great as it’s been, does not replace the experience that we’re able to create when we’re all together.”

Cooper said that he’s following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s updates daily for guidance as to when schools should reopen.

Source

Mason City Schools Says May Reopening Is Unlikely  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 14 hours ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 week ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Photos
Close