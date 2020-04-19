CLOSE
News
HomeNews

La La Anthony Producing Docuseries On Alabama State’s Plus-Size Dance Squad

HBCU's stay cookin'.

America's Got Talent - Season 12

Source: NBC / Getty

La La Anthony is helping to produce a new docuseries on Alabama State University’s plus-size dance squad. We can dig it.

Deadline reports that the actress and Carmelo Anthony’s better half has teamed with ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures to produce the docuseries for Snapchat.

Anthony will serve as an executive producer of the 10-part Snap Original series titled The Honeybeez of ASU via her LaLaLand production house.

“The Honeybeez are an inspiration, not just among the HBCU dance scene, but to young dancers and performers everywhere,” said Anthony in a statement. “Their impact and success are a result of immense determination and talent, all while projecting strength, positivity and love. We can’t wait for Snapchat’s audience to get to know these amazing young women.”

The show will launch on April 25 and follows that Honeybeez through the 2019-2020 season. With Coach Williams at the helm, viewers see the squad as it goes through tryouts and performances and all the struggle and strife in between.

The Honeybeez of ASU definitely sounds like some worthy quarantine-ready entertainment off g.p.

 

 

 

La La Anthony Producing Docuseries On Alabama State’s Plus-Size Dance Squad  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 20 hours ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close