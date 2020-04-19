CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Rapper The Game’s Record Label & Album Royalties Seized To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser

Sometimes you just gotta pay up.

Rapper The Game Performs at Drais

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

The Game is facing consequences for not pay the $7M judgement his sexual assault accuser won in court. The Compton rapper’s record label and album royalties for his Born 2 Rap album have been reportedly seized.

AllHipHop reports that a judge blessed Priscilla Rainey with “any and all rights, title, and interest” in any “money, property or future payments due” to the Game’s  LA Prolific record label. That would include his forthcoming and allegedly final album, Born 2 Rap.

“All third parties who receive notice of this Order are directed to pay any and all money or property due, or to become due, under this Order, directly to Plaintiff either: (1) by check payable to “Priscilla Rainey,” and delivered to Plaintiff’s counsel” until the judgment is satisfied in full,” Judge Virginia A. Phillips stated.

In layman’s terms, any money the Game has coming from Born 2 Rap, is now Rainey’s. You may remember her as a contestant on the “Put You On Game” rapper’s short-lived reality TV series She Got Game. She has maintains that the Game sexually assaulted her during filming.

Rainey has been trying to collect her coins for a minute, including the seizing of his royalties, and the Game lost his appeal on the $7M judgement in late 2019.

Apparently, he can avoid all this struggle, by just forking over the $7M.

Rapper The Game’s Record Label & Album Royalties Seized To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 20 hours ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close