Citizens of The Queen City Are Giving Back More Than Ever

Cincinnati Ohio

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

The giving spirit is in full effect here in the Queen City. What better way to show solidity during such a trying time than by giving back and supporting your neighbors? That’s exactly what Cincinnatians have stepped up to the plate to do! Hundreds of people volunteered their time this weekend to give back and meet that need here in the city.

via WLWT

Donors like Frank Simmons stayed socially distant in the car, while volunteers unloaded dry goods, home supplies and masks.

“I’m fortunate enough to be working, so I got out of the house and picked up some food bought some items to help someone else out that might not be as fortunate as I am,” Simmons said from behind the wheel of his car.

Staffers like Keymonte Grooms said the collections, and the impact of the economic challenges have brought many full circle.

“We’ve had folks say during Thanksgiving you guys gave me a box and now that I am working and on my feet, I want to help those out who are in need now,” Grooms said.

