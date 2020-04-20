CLOSE
NBA Players To Begin Forfeiting A Chunk Of Their Paycheck Come May

Not everybody in the NBA can afford to live on their savings these days...

Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

With the rest of the NBA season still up in the air due to concerns of the spreading of COVID-19, it looks like players are about to feel their pockets get a lot lighter due to suspension of the 2019-2020 season.

According to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the NBA and NBAPA have come to an agreement that would see the league withhold 25 percent of each player’s paycheck beginning in the middle of May with a possible reduction should the rest of the regular season be canceled.

While this won’t hurt some of the games biggest stars as they’ve already secured tens of millions of dollars with previous deals, many of the NBA’s lesser known players will find themselves struggling as Portland Trailblazers star CJ McCollum suggested up to 150 players are currently living paycheck to paycheck.

Though no concrete decision has been made as to whether or not completely cancel the season, rumors have been swirling about the NBA finishing the season this summer at one location with places like Florida, Las Vegas and even the Bahamas under consideration. As much as we’d love to see live sports as soon as possible, the health and well being of not only NBA players, but of people in general should absolutely come first. If that means no more games until 2021, then so be it.

Hopefully players who find themselves under financial duress will be able to lean on some of their more well-off teammates until the season gets back underway and the checks start rolling in again.

