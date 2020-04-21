CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Supreme Dropping COVID-19 Relief Box Logo Tee, Features Takashi Murakami Artwork [Photos]

Hypebeasting for a worthy cause.

Supreme x Takashi Murakami Box Logo tee

Source: Supreme / Supreme NY

Supreme is dropping a box logo tee to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. Hopefully, they make a whole lot of them (yeah right).

Supreme x Takashi Murakami Box Logo tee

Source: Supreme / Supreme NY

Today (April 21), the streetwear brand announced it will be releasing a benefit Box Logo Tee that will support youth and families facing homelessness because of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The relief Box Logo Tee features original artwork by fame Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

All of the proceeds from the tee’s sales will go to HELP USA (helpusa.org). Interestingly, HELP USA was founded in 1986 by Governor Andrew Cuomo to tackle the nation’s homelessness crisis and traces its beginning as a shelter for families in Brooklyn.

So while the hypebeasts will surely scoop up the tees for a resale flip, at least the point of sale dough is going to a worthy cause.

The Supreme Charity Box Logo Tee will sell for $60 USD and will be available online in the U.S. and Canada only on Friday, April 24, and not for very long. In the meantime, keep your ass home, even Supreme said so.

Supreme x Takashi Murakami Box Logo tee

Source: Supreme / Supreme NY

Supreme Dropping COVID-19 Relief Box Logo Tee, Features Takashi Murakami Artwork [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close