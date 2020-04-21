Superintendent Davenport really has a heart for his students. Yesterday Gov. Dewine announced that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year, and many students and parents across the city are disappointed and concerned about graduation celebrations. Mr.Davenport is ensuring that each graduating senior has a memorable moment by hand-delivering each diploma to over 250 graduates.

Via The Enquirer

Beginning next week, Ramone Davenport will deliver diplomas to the homes of Dohn Community High School graduating seniors.

The school superintendent said that even though the dropout recovery charter program can’t hold its graduation ceremony for the thousands who normally attend, he wants his seniors to experience closure.

Source

TropHouse: Local Hero Superintendent Davenport Hand Delivers Diploma’s was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Tropikana Posted 4 hours ago

