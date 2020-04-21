CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

TropHouse: Local Hero Superintendent Davenport Hand Delivers Diploma’s

Graduate receiving a diploma, close-up of hands

Source: Chad Baker/Jason Reed/Ryan McVay / Getty

Superintendent Davenport really has a heart for his students. Yesterday Gov. Dewine announced that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year, and many students and parents across the city are disappointed and concerned about graduation celebrations. Mr.Davenport is ensuring that each graduating senior has a memorable moment by hand-delivering each diploma to over 250 graduates.

Via The Enquirer

Beginning next week, Ramone Davenport will deliver diplomas to the homes of Dohn Community High School graduating seniors.

The school superintendent said that even though the dropout recovery charter program can’t hold its graduation ceremony for the thousands who normally attend, he wants his seniors to experience closure.

Source

TropHouse: Local Hero Superintendent Davenport Hand Delivers Diploma’s  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close