Apple’s New AirPods Reportedly Ready To Drop Next Month

Could this be the long-rumored AirPod Pro: Lite model?

In even more Apple news, the company’s long-rumored new AirPods are reportedly releasing very soon.

Apple is currently riding the popularity of its AirPods Pro, which boasts noise-canceling as well as a redesign. Jon Prosser, who is a reputable tech insider revealed on Twitter that the next installment in the popular wireless accessory is “now ready to go,” and could be released next month alongside the revamped MacBook Pro.

That’s all the information that was revealed, unfortunately leaving many guessing precisely what the new AirPods will feature. Apple’s latest installment in its truly wireless earbuds could be the AirPods Pro: Lite model that was first hinted at in February. According to reports, the Pro: Lites are supposed to the cheaper alternative to the AirPods Pro model, so that could mean they will be missing a feature like noise-cancellation.

This news comes on the heels of Apple unveiling its budget iPhone smartphone, the second-generation of the iPhone SE. Yesterday (Apr.20), the design for the iPhone 12 Pro Max leaked, giving Apple enthusiasts a possible glimpse at the next iPhone model.

Apple is also reportedly gearing up to finally launch its over-ear headphones in June that bing forth the phasing out the iconic Beats Bu Dre brand Apple bought from The Chronic rapper and Jimmy Iovine for a smooth  $3 billion. The company that Jobs built isn’t letting the coronavirus stop its shine.

