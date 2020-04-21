CLOSE
No New Friends: Tammy Rivera Reveals Waka Flocka Not A Fan Of Threesomes

"If he would give me one, b*tch!"-Tammy Rivera

WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka Flame have always been very transparent about their relationship, so when the topic of their sex life came up during a recent interview, fans were all ears.

During an episode of the Lipstick Alley podcast with Angela Yee, Tammy Rivera revealed she’s the freakier one in the bedroom, before noting that the “No Hands” rapper is a fan of oral sex.

“I have learned- and it’s like scientific studies that I have done on my household…if I was to get up and suck his d*ck, his day is so good! He be so excited! Like, he’ll have a great day, and he’s got energy, and he’s so happy. Girl, if I wake up and give him some booty, his day is great. If I don’t give him none for a few days- he got an attitude, he walkin’ around, he gotta smoke all the blunts. I’m like, ‘Godd*mn!’…he’s like, ‘If you really just blew my socks, like, every morning- I swear to God, we’d be good!”

Tammy also added that Waka isn’t just about receiving, he’s a fan of giving as well.

“All the time! He does it way more than I do,” Tammy said.

But when it comes to adding another woman to the bedroom, Tammy unveiled that Waka is not as adventurous.

“I’m the more open one- like the more free one. And people would think that it’s Waka, but it’s me. [I’d be down for a threesome,] if he would give me one, b*tch! He won’t give me one! I think it’s so selfish, ’cause, ‘N*gga, you had your fun! Your whole career you had three and four b*tches- you had your whole little fun! And I’ve been at home being a good little wife.”

Tammy adds if she were ever to get Waka to agree to a threesome, she said she would be the one to pick the woman.

“You don’t pick sh*t! You just sit the f*ck down! I don’t think I would be down with that, ’cause I would be like, ‘How the f*ck y’all know each other? Why her?’…yeah, I don’t think I would like that.”

Check out the full episode below.

No New Friends: Tammy Rivera Reveals Waka Flocka Not A Fan Of Threesomes

