CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Anti-Anxiety Meds Prescriptions Spike During Pandemic!

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-HEALTH

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Let’s face it, its some stressful and uncertain times. Many people don’t know how to handle our new normal and are turning to medicinal help to cope. Because of this, prescriptions for anti-anxiety medications and a few other medications have spiked.

Colorful capsules with vitamins and minerals

Source: Getty

According to FoxNews.com, the benefit management organization, Express Scripts, says there’s been a large spike in demand for prescription tranquilizers and sleep aids in the U.S. The largest spike was in prescriptions for anti-anxiety drugs, which rose 34.1 percent, while sleeping medications ticked up by 14.8 percent, and antidepressants rose 18.6 percent between February 16th and March 15th.

Express Scripts says, “This analysis, showing that many Americans are turning to medications for relief, demonstrates the serious impact COVID-19 may be having on our nation’s mental health.” They want Americans to be careful not to turn their new coping mechanism into an addiction.

For more information, click here.

 

Anti-Anxiety Meds Prescriptions Spike During Pandemic!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close