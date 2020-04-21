CLOSE
Tips on How to Handle Take Out During the Pandemic!

Without knowing exactly how the coronavirus spreads, people have been trying to be extra cautious when grabbing take out. So far, there is no evidence food or food packaging transmitting the virus but we do know that it can last as long as 24 hours on cardboard and up to 2-3 days on plastic and stainless steel.

For those who want to enjoy taking a break from the stove and eat out every once in a while, here are a few tips on handling takeout according to WoodTV.com:

  • Move your food order into dishes and immediately throw out takeout out bags and container.
  • Wash your hands after handling takeout bags and containers and clean all surfaces the items touched.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water again before eating.

The site added that while there are plenty of products to clean food surfaces, food safety experts recommend traditional bleach that’s labeled as safe for food surfaces. To sanitize, mix 1/3 a cup of bleach with a gallon of water, leave it on the surface for seven seconds and let it dry.

Continue to be safe! For more tip, click here.

Tips on How to Handle Take Out During the Pandemic!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
