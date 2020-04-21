CLOSE
Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape For A Woman’s Body

Whew, LisaRaye doesn't hold her tongue for anyone.

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

There is one thing LisaRaye does not do, and that is tell any lies. According to the beloved Player’s Club actress (on Netflix now), “The Kardashian’s have single-handedly changed the woman’s body shape that is acceptable right now.” And not one lie was told.

If we wanted to go deeper, we could blame all the Black men who exoticsized and placed them on a pedestal while perpetuating unattainable body standards that can only be achieved through plastic surgery. But I digress.

LisaRaye appeared on FOX Soul Live alongside Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson and Vivica A. Fox where she made bold statements about the Kardashians and their influence on today’s beauty ideals.

“Now it’s a small waist, and all this a**, which look like the ankles can’t even hold up all of that,” she said. “I don’t even want my body to look like that because that’s the body everybody has right now.”

LisaRaye continued to delve into the conversation and added, “Every generation after that feels like that’s what they have to do to secure the bag.”

Having a certain body shape has become synonymous with building a brand via social media which has translated into currency and many women are adapting the lifestyle. Body and brand have become synonymous.

The plastic surgery shape perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards and have an effect on many women’s self-esteem.

One could argue that the Kardashian’s didn’t change the desired body shape rather than make the shape many Black women are born with popular and acceptable in mainstream media. Plastic surgery was a means to achieve our look. Much of the criticism surrounding the Kardashian’s is that they continue to appropriate Black culture for profit without properly crediting Black women as trendsetters.

Either way, you can decide how you feel about her comments yourself. Watch the clip below:

It's day whatever of the state issued self-isolation regulations. Our nails are jagged, we left our wig on the night stand and we haven't worn makeup since they closed Sephora. Every woman is on the same wave (unless you're Taraji P. Henson, who can do her own gel manicure and roller set). We reported earlier this week about Teairra Mari rocking her knotless braids and bare-face on Instagram and she's not the only celeb lady who is keeping it au naturale. Susan Kelechi Watson kicked a bare-face rap on Instagram. NeNe Leakes showed off her supple skin while bragging bout her skincare routine. See who else is flaunting their fresh face on social media during the quarantine.  

Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape For A Woman’s Body  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

