BEAUTYFINDS: 5 Beauty Sales To Take Advantage Of During The Quarantine

As the pandemic continues, it’s safe to say you’re having nostalgia of being able to shop at your favorite beauty stores. We know that nothing quite compares to testing out products in person and being able to speak with beauty consultants about your questions and concerns, but you can still get in on the fun. Sure, you’re locked indoors, but all you need is a wifi connection to shop until your fingers go numb.

Without further ado, it’s time for you to whip out your credit card and fill your beauty arsenal with some must-have products!

1. Tan & Luxe

HSN lovers, you’re in for a treat! The shopping giant is having one heck of a sale. Starting on April 22, you can look forward to free shipping on top of must-shop deals that are too good to skip over. From brands like Tru Hair, Benefit Cosmetics, Wet Brush, Tan & Luxe and more, these deals are absolutely worth it.

Want to keep your gorgeous tan glowing? Well the Tan Luxe is offering the Protect & Flow Set at over 60% off for a whopping $39, with the retail value of $113. *This deal goes live on April 22.

2. BENEFIT COSMETICS

Ready to sculpt your brows to perfection? Prepare to add the Benefit “They’re Real” Mascara Duo for just $26 (from $50). You can also snag the Benefit Precisely & brow Setter for $24 (from $48).

2. Urban Skin Rx

It’s always a great time to stock your skincare collection, And the cult favorite, Urban Skin Rx is coming through with a sale that’s worth adding a serum or two into the mix. That’s right, you can shop the brand right now for 20% off your entire order. From the beloved Eventone Cleaning Bar to the Purifying 2-in-1 Pumpkin Pore Detox Mask & Scrub, it can all be your at a discounted rate.

Dermstore

Have you been meaning to replace your heat styling tools? Dermstore is making it super easy. Save 25% on Harry Josh Pro Tools with code HPJT25 from now until April 27th.

ULTA

The beauty giant has been coming in clutch over the years and this week is no exception. Known for it’s infamous BOGO sale, you can pick up Morphe 35 Palettes at 2 for $30. If you need hair styling products, Design Essentials has hit the sale rack at buy 2 get 1 for free deal.

SEPHORA

Another beauty giant showing us major love, Sephora! The annual Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event is officially in full swing. Rouge members (anyone’s who has spent over $1,000 in a calendar year) save 20 % off your entire order now. VIB members (shoppers who spent at least $350 last year) enjoy 15% off starting April 21st. Beuaty Insiders can enjoy 10% off all orders starting April 23rd. With almost everything eiligible for discounts, it’s time to shop until you satisfy your fix.

