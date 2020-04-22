CLOSE
News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 22, 2020: Mrs. Obama For VP? — Small Businesses Beware — Abrams To The Rescue

1. That’s Probably a No, Joe!

What You Need To Know:

In a recent radio interview, Joe Biden repeated what many are still hoping, that he would pick former First Lady Michelle Obama as his running mate, “in a heartbeat.”

2. Help Is On The Way To Families Still Waiting On Stimulus Money

What You Need To Know:

Two of the progressive Young Guns in the Democratic Party have joined forces to help Americans in need. Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang announced an expanded program to provide direct cash payments to families on SNAP or receiving food stamps.

3. Coronavirus Update: Groups Push For Action On Racial Disparities Of Pandemic

What You Need To Know: 

The NAACP, National African American Tobacco Prevention Network and Council on Black Health are requesting specific actions by the U.S. government to address the racial disparities and disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on the black community. 

4. Small Businesses Beware!

What You Need To Know:

The Small Business Administration sent warnings to thousands of businesses that some of their personal information may have been exposed. 

5. Sports: NBA Paycuts and MLB Lawsuit

What You Need To Know:

Unlike most of America, professional basketball players have a few weeks to get their financial houses in order during the coronavirus-related economic collapse. 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 22, 2020: Mrs. Obama For VP? — Small Businesses Beware — Abrams To The Rescue  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close