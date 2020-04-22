A Local Kentucky Nurse Shares Her Story On The Covid19 Frontline

It takes a very special person to voluntarily leave home and travel to the epicenter of COVID-19 to help fight the coronavirus. But one local nurse did just that. Check out her story below

A Kentucky nurse is in the heart of the U.S. coronavirus battle trying to save lives.

“It’s scary, people are dying,” said Trinity Goodman.

You might consider Goodman a Kentucky warrior on the front lines, fighting an enemy like we’ve never seen before.

“Emotionally and mentally it’s exhausting,” said Goodman. “It’s really exhausting to have to have to put people in body bags every day.”

A Bell County native and Berea College graduate, Goodman is an ICU nurse who decided to drop everything and head to New York City to work in the overwhelmed hospital system battling COVID-19.

