CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Workout Wednesday with Micah Dixon

micah dixon

Source: Kreative Kage / kreative kage

Hey its Wednesday and I just had to get off my butt tomato sure I get back active. Lately my body was feeling a bit stiff and my muscles were beginning to aches, so that singled me to get my ass and do something about it. A few weeks left in my pregnancy and I want to make sure my body is prepared to get back to work after giving birth, plus working out will help with my labor and delivery.

So get up and get active. I’ve kept each workout simple just for you to do at home or at work.

Did you get your workout in?

Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

9 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Continue reading Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

[caption id="attachment_2538158" align="alignnone" width="770"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] The Coronavirus pandemic has affected many people in a number of ways. From job loss to food insecurity, people are facing hard times and need the help of others. Several celebs have stepped up to do great things for their local community and beyond. Check out some of the great things these celebs have done.

Workout Wednesday with Micah Dixon  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close