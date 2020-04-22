CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Here’s Why a Jermaine Dupri VS. Dallas Austin Beat Battle Won’t Happen!

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening

Source: Getty Images / We TV

Since the inception of the Versuz Beat Battles, we have been thinking of what artist we would like to see go head to head. We’ve witnessed the magic of The Rza vs. D.J. Premiere, NeYo vs. Johnta Austin, and Babyface vs. Teddy Riley. Fans want to see ATL’s super producers Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin go at each other’s throats but that ain’t happening. Dallas Austin explains why….

Check out what Dallas has to say below:

Dallas Austin explained that he and J.D. will not do the Versuz battle because they are partners in their company  JD8 and they are not only beat makers but they are also songwriters. He does feel that it is culturally significant that he and J.D. to show everyone how they write a song and maybe give tips on how they do it so we can all learn. The pair are hosting an event this friday titled, “Dallas Austin & Jermaine Dupri Presents: I Wrote That Song, on IG Live at 9pm.

Austin posted this flyer to his IG with the caption reading, “BIG Announcement 🚨This Friday at 9 pm join two super producers and songwriters hall of fame inductees @dallasaustins and @jermainedupri to play ten of each other’s songs and give you the in -site on how they were written! Let’s go Friday ! IG LIVE ! 🔊🔊‼‼

Austin did mention in his video that if anyone wants any smoke with him or J.D. then they are down to battle, just not each other.

 

 

Here’s Why a Jermaine Dupri VS. Dallas Austin Beat Battle Won’t Happen!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close