Case Owes $500k in Back Child Support?

Oh! R&B singer Case just got put on super blast on social media by the mother of his son. She claims that her ex hasn’t made a child support payment in his entire life and owes her $500k in back payments.

According to TheJasmineBrand, Growing Up Hip-Hop star Madina Milana took to social media and aired Case out as he celebrated the 21st anniversary of his song and video  “Happily Ever After” and while everyone was praising him, Madina had something else in mind.

Check out what she had to say below;

Well Ok Then! In the clip, Milana says, “So I just noticed everyone’s commemorating my baby daddy for 21 years for his ‘Happily Ever After’ video with Beyoncé in it, and the ‘Happy Ever After’ album with ‘Touch Me, Tease Me’ and ‘Faded Pictures…’ Why don’t y’all tell that f*ckin’ bum a** to pay his child support? Why don’t you tell him that?”

She added, “He owes me over $500,000! You know why? Because he’s never paid child support a day in his life! And you know what? I used to send my son out there, and I used to pay for it!”

She later said, “Let me tell something, I want all mines. I’m coming for all mines. I’m posting paperwork and all that sh*t. I don’t give a f*ck. Don’t hit my line. Don’t do none of that to keep your a** out of jail, aight?!”

The post was later deleted.

Was she doing too much or was her outburst warranted? For more info, click here.

Case Owes $500k in Back Child Support?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

