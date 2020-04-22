CLOSE
#BlackInkCrew: Ceaser & Teddy Are BIG MAD When Richard AKA Oh Sh*t Shows Up [Video]

Somehow Ceaser makes Walt and Jess' moment all about himself.

Black Ink Crew: New York

Source: Black Ink Crew / VH1

Everything should be about Walt and Jess and the couple tying the knot, but somehow Ceaser makes it all about himself.

In an exclusive clip, the celebratory mood quickly shifts to hate when Richard, aka Oh Sh*t, shows up. The beef between former friends is still sizzling. Ceaser angrily returns to his room and slams the door behind, clearly upset at the fact that Richard is there.

Cease’s lazy cousin, Teddy, was also BIG MAD about Richard being at WALT & JESS’ wedding, pointing to the fact that Ceaser put them all in the big mansion, and Walt has no business inviting Richard there.

Right.

Honestly, this is the most selfish nonsense we have ever seen. Keep in mind, Richard wouldn’t be there if Ceaser had accepted the invite in the first place. We can’t wait to see how Ceaser and the crew act when Kitty shows up on tonight’s episode of Black Ink Crew.

You can watch the entertaining clip below and check back following the episode for our recap and roundup of the best reactions.

Photo: Black Ink Crew / VH1

#BlackInkCrew: Ceaser & Teddy Are BIG MAD When Richard AKA Oh Sh*t Shows Up [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

