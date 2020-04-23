CLOSE
Jason Mitchell Arrested; Ecstasy, Marijuana & Weapons Found

The 'Straight Outta Compton' actor has fallen from grace since being ousted from the Showtime network's 'The Chi' show.

Jason Mitchell Mug Shot

Source: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office / Harrison County’s Sheriff’s Office

Jason Mitchell was arrested Wednesday (April 22) afternoon in Mississippi after police discovered that he was in possession of guns and drugs. The Straight Outta Compton actor was found with marijuana, two weapons, and ecstasy.

TMZ reported on Mitchell’s arrest shortly after it occurred, adding that the incident took place around 2:27PM local time. The details of the arrest are scant but Mitchell has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, weapon possession of by felon, weapon possession of by felon, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

A Glock 19 semiautomatic pistol and a mini Draco AK47 were found on Mitchell’s person. The intent to distribute charge was attributed to the possession of ecstasy.

Not much else is known about the arrest but Michell, who was last seen onscreen in Showtime’s The Chi before he was ousted over sexual misconduct charges, bonded out Wednesday evening.

