Congratulations! “Clark Sisters” Star Raven Goodwin Announces Birth Of Daughter

Actress and singer Raven Goodwin is probably still floating on air from her stellar performance as Denise Clark in the record-breaking, The Clark Sisters Lifetime biopic, but the newest chapter of her life just might that!

On Wednesday, Goodwin announced the birth of her daughter Riley Rosa Bell Battle in an Instagram post that she shared with her fans. This is the first child for Goodwin and her fiancé, finance executive Wiley Battle, who welcomed their baby on April 15 (Earlier reports misstated that Goodwin was engaged to her former Disney co-star Micah Williams).

“I’ve been a mommy for a week now. Wow,” she began.

Goodwin continued sharing that she and her baby girl have more than just their gene pool in common.

“Her soul is sooo beautiful. She was born on a Wednesday as was I. She has a head full of hair and is sooooo stunning. She loves music, the sound of her daddy’s voice and her mamas touch,” she continued.

“My daughter you lack nothing, you were born WHOLE, I will make sure you feel liberated by liberating myself. I’ll always be here.”

The Being Mary Jane star ended the message by revealing that Riley was 7lbs and 3 oz at birth and thanked popular Atlanta-based OB-GYN Dr. Jackie Walter’s of Bravo’s Married To Medicine for safe delivery.

It looks like the couple decided to name their daughter by blending the names “Raven” and “Wiley.”

Goodwin first shared the news that she was expecting in January 2020, when she was about six months pregnant. The announcement came just eight months after Riley revealed her engagement to Battle in May 2019.

In March the couple celebrated their impending arrival with a colorful, ethereal baby shower. Godwin’s best friend and All American star, Chelsea Taveres planned the memorable shower and ensured the expectant couple was surrounded by a host of family and friends.

Welcome to the world Riley Rosa Bell Battle!

