Nick Senzel Donates 10k For Essential Workers Childcare

If you’re looking for good vibes from local celebs; here’s where you’ll find them. Nick Senzel did the ultimate good deed this week by donating 10k to help our essential works with their childcare expenses right here in the city. How absolutely dope is that? Hats off to the home team.

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel donated $10,000 to a local nonprofit program caring for the children of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Children’s Home of Cincinnati announced Wednesday.

“I’ve been very fortunate, and the people of Cincinnati have been very welcoming to me,” Senzel said in a news release. “Baseball is fueled by the communities we play in. It’s very easy to partner with an organization that’s committed to helping local families impacted by COVID-19. I’m proud to be part of the fight in this small way.”

