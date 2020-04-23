CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

You’re Not Officially Old Until You Turn . . ..??

Grandparents and grandson enjoying barbecue on patio

Source: Sam Edwards / Getty

So, exactly how old will you be when you are officially classified as old? In my opinion, you are as old as you feel you are but a new survey says that the official age of old is 57 yrs old. There are also some common things that we tend to begin to worry about as we age gracefully. Here are the 10 most common……

Grandmother showing smart phone to daughter and granddaughter

Source: Chris Gramly / Getty

According to Yahoo.com, a new survey of 2,000 Americans says, you’re not old until you turn . . . 57.  That seems pretty young to me, but whatever! The survey also found the 10 most common things people worry about as they age are . . .

1.  Overall health.

2.  Wrinkles.

3.  Weight gain.

4.  Gray hair.

5.  Hair loss.

6.  Not being able to take care of themselves.

7.  Age spots.

8.  Being seen as “old.”

9.  Financial security.

10.  Losing their independence.

Most of us can relate to all of these things before we even reached the young age of 57. Stay Healthy and Age Gracefully. For more, information, click here.

 

 

You’re Not Officially Old Until You Turn . . ..??  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close