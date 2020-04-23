CLOSE
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Receives Racist Text Over Coronavirus Lockdown

Georgia is in the middle of somewhat of a civil war. The governor, Brian Kemp, has announced that the state will re-open beginning tomorrow and has received proper backlash both statewide and nationally for his decision.

But just because Brian Kemp wants to reopen the state of Georgia, doesn’t mean that the mayors of his state want to follow his lead.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has pushed back against Kemp saying that she will NOT re-open the A because the city is still showing COVID-19 growth and deaths. It makes no sense. Peep what she had to say in the video below.

Whenever someone speaks truth to power there is a price to be paid, unfairly, but a price nonetheless. Often those with the courage to say the truth to a group of people who would rather hear lies are attacked. Mayor Keisha is no different.

Last night, the mayor took to Instagram to share a violently racist text message that she got while sitting with her daughter…

With COVID-19 claiming more Black lives than any other racial demographic it comes as no surprise that this (probably white) person doesn’t give a damn about more dead negroes. He or she is probably horny as hell and hasn’t seen their cousin since the shutdown went into effect.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Receives Racist Text Over Coronavirus Lockdown  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

