CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Jussie Smollett Gets His Lawsuit Tossed By Chicago Judge

Jussie just can't catch a break these days...

Actor Jussie Smollett Returns To Court After New Grand Jury Indictment

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

It’s been a minute since the “assault” on Jussie Smollett‘s has been outed as an allegedly staged event to keep him from being let go from the hit series Empire, but even though most people believe that Jussie indeed set himself up for the sake of his career, he continued to fight to have his name cleared. Once again, he failed.

According to Deadline, Smollett suffered a deathblow in court as US District Court Judge Virginia Kendall threw out his lawsuit against the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution stating that the case cannot move forward. The judge overseeing the case did rule that the Empire actor can refile his claim if “he’s found not guilty in his upcoming trial on his original charges of fabricating a racially charged assault.”

Um, good luck with that.

Now that his lawsuit has been thrown out, Smollett can focus on fighting the case that lays before him due to his dodging charges for his original sin.

A grand jury in February re-indicted Smollet on charges he staged a hate crime. Special prosecutor Dan Webb pushed for the charges after Smollett’s original 16 counts were dropped by prosecutors, a move that caused outrage in some quarters.

Webb filed a new six-count indictment against the former Empire star in February. Smollett has pleaded not guilty.

Yeah, it’s looking for for Jussie Smollett these days, b. With his “attackers” basically copping to the scheme and whatnot, it seems like Jussie is bound to take a monumental L on this one.

Jussie Smollett Gets His Lawsuit Tossed By Chicago Judge  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close