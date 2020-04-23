CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Wale Releases Thought Provoking Visual About Race Issues For “Sue Me” [WATCH]

Wale recently released what he calls “the most important visual” he’s ever done. The eight-minute visual for “Sue Me” from his recent album “Wow…That’s Crazy” shares a chilling message of what’s considered the normal black experience in reverse.

The D.C. rapper shared his thought process of the video saying, “what if you could walk through a day in the life of an average African American young man? What would you see? What would you hear? What would you face? We wanted to redefine the whole narrative and allow everybody to step into these shoes.”

The thought-provoking visuals were directed by Kerby Jean-Raymond that displayed daily struggles of black life in a world of socio-economic disadvantage but for white people played by Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges. Wale says he wanted to depict a world where racial prejudice was reversed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I’ve never been more proud of a video than what we did here. Kerby really brought this vision to life, and Reebok helped make it a reality. I hope it makes you think a little. While you’re thinking, stay safe, and stay home.”

The video ends with a prisoner sharing his current experience dealing with the spread of COVID-19 in jail explaining that he isn’t positive that he’ll survive.

Check out the short film below.

Wale’s “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session In New York City

17 photos Launch gallery

Wale’s “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session In New York City

Continue reading Wale’s “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session In New York City

Wale’s “The Album About Nothing” Listening Session In New York City

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Wale Releases Thought Provoking Visual About Race Issues For “Sue Me” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close