CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Trailer For Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Accusations Doc ‘On The Record’ Officially Released

"I knew that if I did this, the Black Community is going to hate my guts."-Drew Dixon

On The Record Trailer - Russell Simmons

Source: HBO Max / Jane Doe Films

The details around the sexual assault allegations against Hip-Hop mogul Russell Simmons has always seemingly been obscure—until now.

On Wednesday (Apr 22), HBOMax released the official trailer to the upcoming documentary, On the Record, which tells the story of former Def Jam A&R and music executive Drew Dixon as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly name Hip-Hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual assault.

The documentary chronicles not only Dixon’s story but that of several other accusers including Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher, but it is the inconsistencies in Dixon’s recounts that have left a few insiders scratching their heads–including original executive producer Oprah Winfrey. As previously reported, in January Oprah and Apple TV pulled out of the producing the documentary citing creative differences after Oprah claimed that there weren’t enough stories to put together a cohesive documentary before adding that she believed the women involved.

”This is not a victory for Russell,” Oprah said. “I unequivocally say that I did not pull out because of Russell. This is not a victory lap for him. I cannot be silenced by a Russell Simmons after all I’ve been through.”

Winfrey explained it was “a hard decision” to step away from the film because she knew it could look like she was caving to pressure from Simmons, but that before he pressured her, she had expressed concerns to the filmmakers.

“I had said to them, ‘Houston, I think we have a problem here’ because new information had come forward,” Oprah continued. “I don’t care about awards — I just care about getting it right, and I think there’s some inconsistencies in the stories that we need to look at. I wanted the context of the story to be broadened, I wanted more women brought into the story.”

In 2017 when news broke about the allegations of sexual assault, Simmons has vehemently denied the allegations noting that he has never been violent or forced himself on anyone, adding that he’s passed lie detector tests before admitting to being an unconscious playboy and womanizer in the past.

On the Record is scheduled to air on HBOMax on May 27.

Check out the trailer below.

Trailer For Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Accusations Doc ‘On The Record’ Officially Released  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close