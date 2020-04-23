Some Maryland Barbershops & Salons Have Reopened But Here Are The Limitations

Continue reading No Barber Shop? No Problem. Hair & Beard Cutting Tips In The Age Of Coronavirus

No Barber Shop? No Problem. Hair & Beard Cutting Tips In The Age Of Coronavirus

[caption id="attachment_172283" align="aligncenter" width="688"] Source: Corey Jenkins / Getty[/caption] It’s been 4 long, scruffy weeks. That Saturday morning feeling you get when you walk out of the barbershop with the fresh-cut and the witch hazel still burns your neck as the breeze hits you is gone. The look your girl gives when you see her after a fresh cut is… also gone. But it doesn’t have to be. Now –as we’re all being responsible citizens and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic— is the time to learn how to be self-sufficient and learn how to maintain your haircut so you’ll never be in (dire) need again. Diddy, who’s Hip-Hop royalty at 50-years-old hasn’t been able to get a fresh haircut like the rest of us but also hasn’t gotten his hair dyed. The elder statesman has been showing off the salt and pepper beard and the grey that’s been creeping up the sides of his head too. Kevin Hart is another celeb that’s been showing off the distinguished look while being cooped up in the house. But DJ Khaled has had the most significant transformation. Khaled is known for getting a haircut several times a week, but a month away from his barber has him looking like an entirely different person. However, 2-time NBA champ Ray Allen has decided to proudly let his top go missing while stuck at home and is growing (what’s left) of the hair on top of his head and wants others to do the same. Even Jalen Rose, who’s known for having one of the crispest line ups in the game, is struggling right now. So we know you are. https://twitter.com/JalenRose/status/1247337391175729153?s=20 Here are a few simple steps to keep you looking kempt in the times of quarantine.