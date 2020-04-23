CLOSE
Eminem Thanks Detroit COVID-19 Frontline Workers With “Mom’s Spaghetti”

The food is a nod to a lyric of the Detroit rapper's smash hit "Lose Yourself."

Eminem Performing In Concert

Source: John Atashian / Getty

Michigan has been one of the states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, with COVID-19 spreading rapidly throughout. Detroit rapper Eminem provided meals of “Mom’s Spaghetti” to frontline workers combating the disease as a show of support to those brave individuals putting their lives on the line.

According to MLive.com, the veteran rapper provided prepared meals of spaghetti and sauce to healthcare workers at the Henry Ford Health Systems. The spaghetti came in plastic containers with an ironic “Mom” tattoo and a yellow sticker thanking the “frontline caregivers” with the Shady Records logo in the bottom.

From the caption of Henry Ford Health Systems’ Instagram page:

Our #HealthcareHeroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!

The name of the frontline worker lunch special comes from Eminem’s smash hit “Lose Yourself” where he raps “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy /There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Em has served the “Mom’s Spaghetti” dish at a pop-up event and at a festival hosted by the rapper. Around 400 meals were handed out to workers between two local Detroit hospitals.

Salute to Slim Shady for that warm gesture and stay strong, Michigan!

Photo: Getty

Eminem Thanks Detroit COVID-19 Frontline Workers With “Mom’s Spaghetti”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

