CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Donates $6 Million For COVID-19 Mental Health Support

COVID-19 has been a trying time for everyone as half of us are trapped indoors while the other half have been risking their health to provide services for their community as essential workers. Numerous celebrities have donated to their favorite charities and many of them, such as Megan The Stallion and Master P have donated to the elderly in their community to help protect them during the pandemic.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Queen Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD foundation have partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to provide funding for organizations providing mental wellness services through a key national partnership with UCLA. The partnership will also combine forces with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to offer local support in cities including New York, Houston, New Orleans, and Detroit, according to the official press release.

“Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis,”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This is major news for many who have been fighting with their mental health amidst all the life changes that came unexpectedly from Coronavirus.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet [PHOTOS]

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet [PHOTOS]

Beyonce and Blue Ivy were the center of attention at the Lion King premiere in LA last night. Bey, who ends her voice to Nala in the live-adaptation of the Disney classic, hit the fiery red carpet with her sidekick Blue, donning Alexander McQueen and naturally stopping the world in its rotation. SEE ALSO: Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic &amp; Beyonce’s New Single For The Movie! While Bey’s bedazzled blazer turned heads, her braided waves and baby hair became the object of our affection. SEE ALSO: Watch Blue Ivy Carter Gettin’ It To “Before I Let Go” During Dance Recital [VIDEO] Jay was also in attendance to watch Bey’s big debut. See who else hit the carpet to relive their childhood.

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Donates $6 Million For COVID-19 Mental Health Support  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close